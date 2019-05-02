  • search
    Irani on cloud nine after son scores 91% in CBSE Class 12 exam

    New Delhi, May 02: Union Minister Smriti Irani is ecstatic. She is a proud mother and made efforts to conceal her exuberance after her son Zohr scored above 90 percent in the CBSE Class 12 board exam.

    The CBSE Class 12 results were declared on Thursday with 84.3 percent of the students who took the exam passing it.

    Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani.PTI Photo

    "Ok saying it out loud- proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I'm just a gloating mom (sic)," Irani tweeted.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 12 result 2019 declared; Meerut girl tops, pass percentage 83.4

    Two girls, both from Uttar Pradesh schools, have topped the CBSE Class 12 results. Girls outshone boys in the CBSE class 12 examination, the results of which were declared on Thursday way ahead of schedule, with Thiruvananthapuram region recording the highest pass percentage.

    "Girls have a pass percentage of 88.70 which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent. Transgenders have a pass percentage of 83.3 per cent," a senior board officials said.

    The board's Thiruvananthapuram region has the highest pass percentage at 98.20 followed by Chennai at 92.93 per cent and then Delhi at 91.87 per cent.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
