Lashkar terrorist from Pakistan sentenced to 7 years in jail for plotting attacks in India

Lashkar off-shoot TRF kills 3 civilians in J&K, says more to come

IPS officer arrested for leaking info to Lashkar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested its former Superintendent of Police (SP) and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, its official spokesperson said, according to news agency PTI.

The spokesperson said that Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year.

The case pertains to the spread of network ofl over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case.

"During investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case," the spokesperson said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:49 [IST]