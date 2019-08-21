  • search
    INX Media case LIVE: P Chidambaram gets interim protection from ED till Aug 26

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram till August 26 in connection with INX media case probed by Enforcement Directorate.

    Delhi HC judge copy pasted EDs notice, Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court

    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    Stay tuned for all the updates here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:03 PM, 23 Aug
    ED pleads Supreme Court to take it's probe report on record. Sibal pleads that report is fabricated. SC asks ED to keep the report ready and place before it on Monday.
    1:01 PM, 23 Aug
    Both CBI and Enforcement Directorate matters to be heard again on Monday, August 26 in Supreme Court. Chidambaram is in CBI custody till August 26.
    12:56 PM, 23 Aug
    Supreme Court grants interim protection to P Chidambaram in the ED case till the next date of hearing which is fixed for Monday, August 26.
    12:52 PM, 23 Aug
    ED tells SC to go through its case diary before passing any order to give protection to Chidambaram.
    12:51 PM, 23 Aug
    We (ED) cannot arrest him till Monday. There is no need for protection from arrest till Monday, Tushar Mehta tells SC, pressing for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram by ED.
    12:50 PM, 23 Aug
    It is my case that he is evasive, Tushar Mehta tells Supeme Court
    12:50 PM, 23 Aug
    Justice Banunathi inquires if P Chidambaram had been given protection earlier. "Your case cannot be that he is not cooperating?"
    12:49 PM, 23 Aug
    ''We have found a money trail and found 10 properties abroad and 17 overseas bak accounts and can confront P Chidambaram with these details that these are your men, Tushar Mehta.'' ''There are people like him with his mental faculties who would not divulge any details if they remain under protection," Tushar Mehta tells SC, pressing for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram by ED.
    12:46 PM, 23 Aug
    The government lawyer in court said,''We have evidence in electronic form to show that there was an exchange of money and money was transferred through money laundering. There were shell companies creates overseas by people close to P Chidambaram.''
    12:45 PM, 23 Aug
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says,''CBI had statements from Indrani Mukherjea stating that Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea went to meet P Chidambaram and were told that FIPB approvals will be given.''
    12:45 PM, 23 Aug
    Abhishek Manu Singhvi says the Delhi High Court judge Judge has also referred to Aircel Maxis case while denying anticipatory bail in INX Media case. I already have interim protection in Aircel Maxis case and the learner Judge is referring to an unconnected matter in this judgment. It shows how the mind is working.
    12:42 PM, 23 Aug
    "HC declared me guilty on the basis of agencies' notes and I was not given any opportunity to respond on the notes, Sibal on behalf of Chidambaram, tells SC. The HC judgement is just cut and paste of note, Sibal submits.
    12:33 PM, 23 Aug
    Another senior Congress leader, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that the Delhi HC judge who was deciding an anticipatory bail matter has suggested that the provision of anticipatory bail should be done away with for serious economic offences.
    12:30 PM, 23 Aug
    Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, objects to Sibal's submissions that the note was handed over after pleadings were over.
    12:30 PM, 23 Aug
    Arguing on behalf of P Chidambaram, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said that the matter directly affects the personal liberty of his client. He said that how could the CBI arrest Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP and a former Union minister in such an urgent manner, when the special leave petition was already pending in the Supreme Court.
    12:29 PM, 23 Aug
    Chidambaram's lawyers raise questions on Delhi HC order
    12:28 PM, 23 Aug
    Court now begins hearing the SLP against the Enforcement Directorate now
    12:28 PM, 23 Aug
    Chidambaram's lawyer submits that his fundamental right to access to justice has been frustrated by the way in which his plea against Delhi HC verdict was not heard despite approaching SC on time.
    12:19 PM, 23 Aug
    Appeal filed by P Chidambaram in Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order in CBI case to be heard on August 26.
    12:13 PM, 23 Aug
    SG Tushar Mehta says he apprehends that the petition against CBI may not survive.
    12:13 PM, 23 Aug
    Hearing begins in Supreme Court on petitions filed by former Union Minister P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in connection with INX media case probed by CBI and ED.
    12:06 PM, 23 Aug
    Senior Advocates Vivek Tankha and Salman Khursheed present in Court.
    12:03 PM, 23 Aug
    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about the arrest of P Chidambaram if he had committed no wrong and asserted that the law will take its own course.
    12:02 PM, 23 Aug
    Senior Advocates and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi make their way to Court 7.
    11:17 AM, 23 Aug
    P Chidambaram's wife Nalini is present inside the Supreme Court. She is sitting outside court 7 where matter is to be heard. Karti Chidambaram is also present in the court.
    10:46 AM, 23 Aug
    Karti Chidambaram leaves from his house
    10:45 AM, 23 Aug
    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the "economy is in ICU" and the Modi dispensation has issued a “look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties.
    10:10 AM, 23 Aug
    P Chidambaram was questioned briefly last night after he was brought in to the CBI headquarter from the court. The questioning was specifically in connection to FIPB approvals and the FDI.
    10:10 AM, 23 Aug
    Will be going to court for P Chidambaram, says son Karti
    9:03 AM, 23 Aug
    Justice Sunil Gaur, who passed to the order denying anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has retired. Justice Gaur had also handled the trial in sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder case. He had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.
