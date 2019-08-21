INX Media case LIVE: P Chidambaram gets interim protection from ED till Aug 26

ED pleads Supreme Court to take it's probe report on record. Sibal pleads that report is fabricated. SC asks ED to keep the report ready and place before it on Monday.
1:01 PM, 23 Aug
Both CBI and Enforcement Directorate matters to be heard again on Monday, August 26 in Supreme Court. Chidambaram is in CBI custody till August 26.
12:56 PM, 23 Aug
Supreme Court grants interim protection to P Chidambaram in the ED case till the next date of hearing which is fixed for Monday, August 26.
12:52 PM, 23 Aug
ED tells SC to go through its case diary before passing any order to give protection to Chidambaram.
12:51 PM, 23 Aug
We (ED) cannot arrest him till Monday. There is no need for protection from arrest till Monday, Tushar Mehta tells SC, pressing for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram by ED.
12:50 PM, 23 Aug
It is my case that he is evasive, Tushar Mehta tells Supeme Court
12:50 PM, 23 Aug
Justice Banunathi inquires if P Chidambaram had been given protection earlier. "Your case cannot be that he is not cooperating?"
12:49 PM, 23 Aug
''We have found a money trail and found 10 properties abroad and 17 overseas bak accounts and can confront P Chidambaram with these details that these are your men, Tushar Mehta.'' ''There are people like him with his mental faculties who would not divulge any details if they remain under protection," Tushar Mehta tells SC, pressing for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram by ED.
12:46 PM, 23 Aug
The government lawyer in court said,''We have evidence in electronic form to show that there was an exchange of money and money was transferred through money laundering. There were shell companies creates overseas by people close to P Chidambaram.''
12:45 PM, 23 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says,''CBI had statements from Indrani Mukherjea stating that Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea went to meet P Chidambaram and were told that FIPB approvals will be given.''
12:45 PM, 23 Aug
Abhishek Manu Singhvi says the Delhi High Court judge Judge has also referred to Aircel Maxis case while denying anticipatory bail in INX Media case. I already have interim protection in Aircel Maxis case and the learner Judge is referring to an unconnected matter in this judgment. It shows how the mind is working.
12:42 PM, 23 Aug
"HC declared me guilty on the basis of agencies' notes and I was not given any opportunity to respond on the notes, Sibal on behalf of Chidambaram, tells SC. The HC judgement is just cut and paste of note, Sibal submits.
12:33 PM, 23 Aug
Another senior Congress leader, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that the Delhi HC judge who was deciding an anticipatory bail matter has suggested that the provision of anticipatory bail should be done away with for serious economic offences.
12:30 PM, 23 Aug
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, objects to Sibal's submissions that the note was handed over after pleadings were over.
12:30 PM, 23 Aug
Arguing on behalf of P Chidambaram, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said that the matter directly affects the personal liberty of his client. He said that how could the CBI arrest Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP and a former Union minister in such an urgent manner, when the special leave petition was already pending in the Supreme Court.
12:29 PM, 23 Aug
Chidambaram's lawyers raise questions on Delhi HC order
12:28 PM, 23 Aug
Court now begins hearing the SLP against the Enforcement Directorate now
12:28 PM, 23 Aug
Chidambaram's lawyer submits that his fundamental right to access to justice has been frustrated by the way in which his plea against Delhi HC verdict was not heard despite approaching SC on time.
12:19 PM, 23 Aug
Appeal filed by P Chidambaram in Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order in CBI case to be heard on August 26.
12:13 PM, 23 Aug
SG Tushar Mehta says he apprehends that the petition against CBI may not survive.
12:13 PM, 23 Aug
Hearing begins in Supreme Court on petitions filed by former Union Minister P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in connection with INX media case probed by CBI and ED.
12:06 PM, 23 Aug
Senior Advocates Vivek Tankha and Salman Khursheed present in Court.
12:03 PM, 23 Aug
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about the arrest of P Chidambaram if he had committed no wrong and asserted that the law will take its own course.
12:02 PM, 23 Aug
Senior Advocates and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi make their way to Court 7.
11:17 AM, 23 Aug
P Chidambaram's wife Nalini is present inside the Supreme Court. She is sitting outside court 7 where matter is to be heard. Karti Chidambaram is also present in the court.
10:46 AM, 23 Aug
Karti Chidambaram leaves from his house
10:45 AM, 23 Aug
The events of the last few weeks have shown that both , the economy and the cause of liberty , need a stimulus package . The economy is in ICU and government has issued a “ look out notice “ for all those defending civil liberties .
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the "economy is in ICU" and the Modi dispensation has issued a “look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties.
10:10 AM, 23 Aug
P Chidambaram was questioned briefly last night after he was brought in to the CBI headquarter from the court. The questioning was specifically in connection to FIPB approvals and the FDI.
10:10 AM, 23 Aug
Will be going to court for P Chidambaram, says son Karti
9:03 AM, 23 Aug
Justice Sunil Gaur, who passed to the order denying anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has retired.
Justice Gaur had also handled the trial in sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder case. He had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Invest ment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea. A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the Supreme Court.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC. Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader. Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister. The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, the officials said.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
He has been permitted by the SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before the court at 10.30 am today. I therefore request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and wait the hearing at 10.30 am," Khurana wrote.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram's lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Khurana wrote to the CBI after the notice was put up. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours. Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law and had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. However, none are currently aware as to where exactly the former minister is. He is expecting an early hearing in the Supreme Court today, following which he would appear, one source told OneIndia.
9:00 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC
Visuals show the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials leaving from the residence of P Chidambaram.
9:19 AM, 21 Aug
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the ruling government at the Centre for hunting down those who dare to speak truth. The leader says the party stand by Chidambaram.
9:21 AM, 21 Aug
An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, 1/2
"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," tweeted the Congress leader.
9:24 AM, 21 Aug
After the Delhi HC turned down his anticipatory bail plea, Chidambaram was also denied urgent hearing by the Supreme Court too. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. However, the matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
9:27 AM, 21 Aug
India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Govt as the BJP runs a police state.
Judge reserves judgement for 7 months & delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded.
Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter to also point out that the Delhi High Court judge, who had been sitting on the case for seven years, rejected the bail plea just 70 hours before his retirement
9:40 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of P Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/IeEI5IkvGF
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is also facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
The legal team defending Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is gathering at the residence of senior advocate and party leader Kapil Sibal
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
According to reports, CJI Gogoi will not be able to preside over the hearing of the former finance minister as he is engaged in the daily hearings of the prolonged contentious Ayodhya dispute after the apex court-appointed mediation panel failed to come to a resolution.
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
10:21 AM, 21 Aug
Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
10:32 AM, 21 Aug
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid are inside the court room. They would make a mention for early listing of the case in which Chidambaram has challenged the Delhi HC order, which rejected his anticipatory bail.
10:38 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram in his petition before the Supreme Court says that there is no possibility of fleeing from justice.
10:42 AM, 21 Aug
The 67 page petition filed by Chidambaram will be heard by the Supreme Court. He says that he was summoned only once and he had appeared before the CBI and answered all questions.
10:44 AM, 21 Aug
Senior counsel, Kapil Sibal tells SC that Chidambaram should not be arrested until the court hears his plea for anticipatory bail. Justice N V Ramanna sends the file to the CJI. No relief granted as yet.
10:48 AM, 21 Aug
Justice N V Ramanna tells Kapil Sibal, that no relief from arrest would be given now. I am sending the file to the CJI to be placed before an appropriate Bench.
10:49 AM, 21 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI says that this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
10:52 AM, 21 Aug
I am sending the file to CJI, you complete whatever formalities before that, Justice Ramanna tells Sibal.
10:57 AM, 21 Aug
Sibal tells Justice Ramanna that the entire petition would become infructuous if Chidambaram is arrested.
11:01 AM, 21 Aug
There is some drama in the court hall of the CJI where the Ayodhya case is being heard. Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha stand before the Bench and say that they did not mention as they thought an order would be passed and an appropriate Bench would be assigned.
11:05 AM, 21 Aug
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against P Chidambaram.
