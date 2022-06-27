YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Intruder killed by BSF troops along International Border in Jammu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Jun 27: An intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border in Jammu district on Monday, official sources said.

    Intruder killed by BSF troops along International Border in Jammu

    Troops traced movement of the intruder near the Baqarpur Border Out Post (BoP) along the IB in R S Pura sector at about 4 am and opened fire, they said.

    The intruder's body is still lying near the fence, they said, adding, a police team has reached the spot.

    Comments

    More INTERNATIONAL BORDER News  

    Read more about:

    international border jammu and kashmir killed bsf

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X