International Yoga Day: Yoga helps in healing process says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today.

We are observing Yoga Day amidst the pandemic, PM Modi said. Although we are battling COVID-19, people are observing International Yoga Day. On this occasion, I hope that every country, every person is healthy. Let us stand together and strengthen each other, the PM also said.

Yoga has become a ray of hope when the world is fighting the pandemic, the PM said. For two years, no public event has been organised in India or the rest of the world, but the enthusiasm to practise Yoga has not gone down, PM Modi also said.

This year's Yoga for Wellness theme has encouraged the people even more to perform Yoga. I pray that every country, region and people stay healthy, the PM said.

The PM urged everyone to practise breathing exercise. He said that this exercise helps strengthen the respiratory system.

Quoting Tamil poet, Thiruvallur, the PM said that when there is a disease, we must go to the bottom of it and find out the root cause. He said that during such times, Yoga become all the more important.

I have observed that many schools before starting the online class are encouraging students to perform Yoga. This is very important as Yoga keeps us healthy and helps build immunity.

Yoga not only helps build physical health, but it helps us become mentally stronger as well, the PM said.

Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process, the PM said.

Doctors have used Yoga as an armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals with doctors and nurses teaching Yoga and performing breathing exercises. The international experts said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system, PM Modi also said.

If there are threats to humanity, Yoga gives us a way of holistic health. Yoga also helps us live a happier life. I am sure that Yoga will continue its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of the masses, PM Modi said on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day.

The PM said when he speaks with the frontline warriors and doctors they tell him that Yoga is should for protection against the virus. They have used Yoga not just to safeguard themselves, but also the patients.

The PM also said that when the world continues to battle the pandemic, Yoga continues to remain as a ray of hope. For most countries in the world., Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival. In these difficult times, people in so much trouble could not forget or ignore Yoga. On the contrary the enthusiasm for Yoga has only increased, the PM said.