    International hacking collective Anonymous declares war on Putin

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 25: An international hacking collective Anonymous which has conducted cyberattacks against governments and corporations appear to declare war against Vladimir Putin and Russia due to military operations in Ukraine.

    International hacking collective Anonymous declares war on Putin

    Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too. While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole of the Anonymous collective, we can in fact report the truths of Anonymous' collective actions against the Russian Federation. We want the Russian people to understand that we know it's hard for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals, a tweet read.

    We, as a collective want only peace in the world. We want a future for all of humanity. So, while people around the globe smash your internet providers to bits, understand that it's entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin, the tweet also read.

    Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything. It is time for the Russian people to stand together and say "NO" to Vladimir Putin's war.

    We are Anonymous. We are Legion, another tweet said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
    X