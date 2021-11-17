YouTube
    International conference on Transitional Terrorism in the 21st Century to be held in Jan

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Maharana Pratap Annual Security Dialogue by the Usanas Foundation will present its first international conference on the theme Transitional Terrorism in the 21st Century and Global Counterterrorism Response. The event of which OneIndia is a media partner will witness a large number of experts sharing their views on a variety of topic.

    International conference on Transitional Terrorism in the 21st Century to be held in Jan

    Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Director, Indo-Pacific Security Program, CNAS, Lisa Curtis are expected to speak at the event that will be held in January 2022. Tajendra Khanna, former LG of Delhi and Rohan Gunaratna, Professor, RISIS, NTU, Singapore will be the keynote speakers and special guests.

    Some of the topics that would be covered are Terrorism-Past, Present and Future, terror financing, radicalisation, terrorism and counterterrorism and role of India's counterterrorism cooperation with international partners.

    The event is sponsored by the Indian Council of World Affairs (chief sponsor), Manipal Global Education Services and Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur.

    Some of the knowledge and outreach partners include, Vivekananda International Foundation, Global Policy Insights Indian Forum for Public Diplomacy among others.

    The event would also have speakers such as Arvind Gupta, Director VIF, Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistan Ambassador, Syed Ata Hasnain, Lt. Gen (retd) Indian Army among others.

    For more details on the event, you could contact CEO and co-founder of Usanas Foundation, Abhinav Pandya at usanasfoundation@gmail.com.

    Register now: Maharana Pratap Annual Security Dialogue 2022

    Call for Papers: Maharana Pratap Annual Security Dialogue

    X