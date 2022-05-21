International Biological Diversity Day: Seagram’s 100 Pipers launches 250 environmentally linked NFTs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Announces the sale of 10 unique NFTs and each of these NFTs will have 25 tokens and will further open this opportunity to a maximum of 250 buyers

13 debut Goodness themed NFTs were sold out in under 10 mins of launch last month on World Earth Day

100 Pipers has pledged to plant 1 million trees over the course of one year, under the 100 Pipers 'Play for a Cause' platform, in partnership with AROH Foundation

New Delhi, May 22: After the exemplary response to the launch of India's first Environment-themed NFTs dedicated to Tree Plantation titled 'Now Funding Tomorrow', Seagram's 100 Pipers has upped its game by dropping another set of unique environmentally linked NFTs. The saga will continue this International Day for Biological Diversity on 22nd May when the brand rolls out their next set of 10 unique NFTs, each with 25 tokens and will further open this opportunity to a maximum of 250 buyers.

Interestingly, all these NFTs are AI generated and celebrate the stories and lives of indigenous trees in India. It doesn't end there; after successfully concluding the search for their first 'Chief Tree Officer', the brand will also launch the search for their next set of 'Chief Tree Officers' who will further amplify awareness around the need for Tree Plantation.

Each NFT will be priced at INR 9,999 which will be pledged to a leading Go-Green-NGO. Every NFT purchased will plant 5 more trees, thus adding to the cause of a greener tomorrow.

3 coveted NFTs designs themed around 'Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation' were launched on 22nd Apr 2022, for purchase. All 13 NFTs sold out in under 10 mins of launch. Proceeds from the NFT sales will have been transferred to the AROH Foundation and additionally will help in contributing to a portion of the larger Tree Plantation initiative. Furthermore, the brand also found its Chief Tree Officer in the process.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "With our Play For A Cause music events 2022, we had put in efforts towards ensuring a greener future. On the occasion of World Earth Day, we launched the campaign supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration with the launch of 13 unique Goodness Themed NFTs. We are extremely happy that the success of this campaign has spoken louder than our words and has infused us with enough motivation to continue embracing the technology of the future, today. This International Day for Biological Diversity we're proud to announce, staying true to our commitment, the second batch of NFTs. These NFTs would give the people at large a chance to kickstart a smart investment for a greener tomorrow."

These NFTs are AI generated artworks that narrate the story of each native Indian tree as part of the second NFT drop. The entire collection will be available for sale 22nd May onwards on NgageN platform and the tokens can be bought in INR. The founder of NgageN , Dr Praphul Chandra says , "At ngageN, we are proud to continue our partnership with 100 Pipers. This NFT campaign is a great example of how brands are using NFTs to contribute to the social causes they believe in while at the same time deepening their engagement with their customers. 100 Pipers use of NFTs to involve their community in their mission to plant a million trees is inspiring. NFTs are a way to recognize the contributions of the Chief Tree Officer and is a mechanism to inspire others to do their bit too".

