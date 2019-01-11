  • search
    Interim Director M Nageshwar Rao reverses transfer orders issued by Alok Verma

    New Delhi, Jan 11: All transfer orders issued by CBI ex-Director Alok Verma have been reversed by Interim Director M Nageshwar Rao on Saturday.

    CBI Interim Director M Nageshwar Rao. File photo
    Alok Verma, back from forced leave after the Supreme Court reinstated him, immediately undid transfers of officers, including those considered close to him, who had been shunted out and were involved in probing his estranged number two, special director Rakesh Asthana.

    Those whose transfers were rescinded included deputy SP A K Bassi, superintendent of police S S Gurm, DIG M K Sinha and joint director A K Sharma. These officers were investigating Asthana at the time the government sent him and Verma on leave after their long-simmering feud burst into the open.

    Also read: Removal of Verma before end of tenure a message for future CBI chiefs to behave: Ragothaman

    However, the same day he was shunted out by a committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, barely 48 hours after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court.

    Verma has been posted as Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, under the Union Home Ministry.

    However, he refused to take up the new assignment as DG, Fire Services.

    News agency ANI quoted a statement, "Natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director."

