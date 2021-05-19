YouTube
    Instead of just 1, more firms should be allowed to make vaccines: Gadkari

    New Delhi, May 19: Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari has said that instead of just 1, more firms should be allowed to make the vaccine against COVID-19. He said that he will also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law to allow more pharma firms to manufacture vaccines by paying 10 per cent royalty.

    He said when the demand is high and more than the supply, it creates a problem. "Instead of 1, let 10 more companies be given license for vaccine manufacture. Let them supply in the country and later if there's surplus, they may export."

    He was addressing vice-chancellors of universities in India virtually. He said that instead of one company, 10 more companies should be allowed to make vaccines by paying 10 per cent royalty to the original patent holder of the vaccine.

    Currently there are two vaccine makers in the country-Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 12:20 [IST]
