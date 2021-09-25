Instagram Influencers Akash Chowdhary Debut a Web Series Prayagraj

Will Facebook, Twitter, Instagram be blocked in India? New social media rules come into effect from today

Instagram reel star Akash Chowdhary is all set to bang the industry with his skill sets!

Akash Chowdhary alias Deep Chowdhary is a Tik Tok star who is known for his acting and other skill sets. Thanks to his creative videos based on Shayaris on the social media platforms like instgram , he is able to secure a huge number of views for his videos he keeps on sharing on the said platform. He was born and brought up in Lucknow and loved to act since he was a child. His passion soon found the right platform called Tik Tok that gave him the chance to embark as a star with his incredible videos.

A self-made actor, Akash Chowdhary is on cloud nine as his web series 'Prayagraj' is all set to hit the OTT Platform very soon. To our wonders, Akash Chowdhary who was a famous Tik-Tok star then has got a chance to work with the finest actors in Bollywood like Mukesh Tiwari & Arham Abbasi Deepraj Rana.

We are thankful to MX TakaTak for providing us with a platform that allows us to uninhibitedly explore our creativity.

Akash Chowdhary is a young man who rules the world of social media with his funny and incredible videos. His understanding of social media platforms helped him leverage this new platform and embark upon this network as a man who now rules more than 164 million people on different social networking platforms

There were many problems in the new city, but it was from here that his journey started and he started making small concept videos on social media. In this journey, He made videos with Ansh pandit, which got so much love from the people that his videos started trending under the name hashtag akashchowdhary . After the initial struggle, there was a gradual response from the people and there was a time when Akash got the new Webseries in ott platform.

His poetry and sad shayari short videos are very much liked by the people.Akash is also getting a lot of love from people on social media, but hardly anyone knows how difficult it was for Akash to reach here who is always smiling and laughing on the screen.

Today Akash Chowdhary continues to be a star on social media . With 3 lakhs followers on Instagram and 5 Millon followers on Mx TakaTak . Akash Chowdhary has become the inspiration of many youngsters these days.

