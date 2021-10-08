Inspiring feat: Petrol pump attendant’s daughter makes it to IIT Kanpur

Explained: How FASTag-like technology will help you avoid queues at petrol pumps?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: In a truly inspiring story, the daughter of a petrol pump attendant ha made it to IIT Kanpur. Indian Oil Corporation Chairman Shrikand Madhav Vaidya shared the post and said that Arya Rajagopalan, daughter of a customer attendant at an Indian Oil petrol station in Kerala, has made it to IIT Kanpur.

"Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil's customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur," Vaidya wrote in a Twitter post.

He also shared a picture of the father with his daughter taken at the petrol pump where the former had worked for the past 15 years. All the best and way to go Arya, the post by Vaidya also read.

Heartwarming indeed. Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country's energy sector immensely proud. This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India.

My best wishes, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

Several others hailed Arya for her feat. "Congratulations to Ms Arya Rajagopalan and to her proud parents!"IAS officer P Manivannan said.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 12:27 [IST]