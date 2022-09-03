INS Vikrant: An historic commissioning

No pragmatic nation can think of relying on any other country for its defence and security. The reality of INS Vikrant is hence a milestone in the country's journey towards the fulfilment of this goal.

The commissioning of India's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is historic indeed. The Indian Navy -- the Naval Design Bureau and Cochin Shipyard, in particular -- deserves special applause for having developed this first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier.

Observers say that developing a viable domestic defence industry has rightly been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Self-reliance in the defence sector is crucial to the security of the country of India's size and history.

No pragmatic nation can think of relying on any other country for its defence and security. Experience is the national interest is dynamic. It keeps changing in accordance with the ever-changing times and realities. It may demand even our most friendly states today not to stand by us in certain circumstances.

The reality of INS Vikrant is hence a milestone in the country's journey towards the fulfilment of this goal. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India has joined a small group of countries -- the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and China - which alone had so far the capability to design and build such carriers.

The new vessel has 76 per cent of its content indigenous. It is made of the indigenously manufactured warship-grade steel. The carrier is an engineering marvel with an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles. It has around 2,200 compartments for a crew of around 1,600. It has specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors. It also has a full-fledged speciality medical facility to take care of the crew in cases of any contingencies.

The vessel would go a long way in ensuring India's maritime security. It fits in very well with India's proactive maritime strategy in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region. New Delhi's maritime strategy today is as clear as daylight. At the commissioning ceremony in Kochi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did well to reiterate India's interest in "a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

Pertinently, INS Vikrant would automatically make our Navy strong. This is critical to our ambition to grow our share in global trade.

The observers add that India must constantly move towards emerging as self-reliant (atmanirbhar) in defence. The critical technology for INS Vikrant is imported. India must persist with its research and development in this area.

Strategically, the Indian Navy needs at least three aircraft carriers. So far, it had only one -- INS Vikramaditya, procured from Russia. India must use the expertise gained from building Vikrant to equip itself with other aircraft carriers.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

