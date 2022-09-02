Go First flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks mid-air

Old video of Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria smoking cigarette on SpiceJet plane goes viral; FIR filed

INS Vikrant: 'A floating city'

India

oi-Nitesh Kumar Jha

New Delhi, Sep 02: September 2 will go down in history as a huge day as India commissioned the indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant, the most complex warship ever built in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the aircraft carrier at a ceremony held at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.

Notably, INS Vikrant is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India and it has been built with the state-of-the-art automation features.

PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

The commissioning of INS Vikrant would boost the Indian Navy in many ways:

The Aircraft Carrier is the largest warship made in India. It is 262 meters long and 62 meters wide and has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes. It is said that INS Vikrant is more advanced than its predecessor.

The aircraft has been designed while keeping in view all the challenges. It has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people. Also, specialised cabins have been designed for women officers.

When it comes to speed, INS Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

INS Vikrant carries a mix of about 30 aircraft. The aircraft includes MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

While commissioning the aircraft carrier, PM Modi said it was a floating city. The aircraft will help Indian Navy in tackling the challenges in the Indian Ocean.