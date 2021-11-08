INI CET 2022 admit card to be released shortly

New Delhi, Nov 08: The INI CET 2022 admit card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card will be released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which is the conducting body of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test.

AIIMS holds the INI CET for courses such as the Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Those students who qualify the INI CET get admissions to AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru. The INI CET 2022 admit card once released will be available on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 14:14 [IST]