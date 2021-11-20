YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Indore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time, Surat gets second position

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row while Surat bagged second spot, Vijayawada secured third place in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Saturday.

    Indore adjudged Indias cleanest city for 5th time, Surat gets second position

    The Swachh Survekshan awards 2021 were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi.

    Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state for third time in a row.

    In other categories, Varanasi has been the adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" in the survey, while Ahmedabad cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment in the country.

    Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

    Swachh Survekshan has caught the imagination of citizens and stakeholders alike and the increasing participation from citizens with every passing year is testimony to the way in which common citizenry has taken complete ownership of the Swachhata of its cities.

    More indore News  

    Read more about:

    indore

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X