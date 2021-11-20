Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time, Surat gets second position

Covid-19 confusion deepens as 25 per cent of new black fungus patients have no coronavirus record

New Delhi, Nov 20: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row while Surat bagged second spot, Vijayawada secured third place in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Saturday.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2021 were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state for third time in a row.

In other categories, Varanasi has been the adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" in the survey, while Ahmedabad cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment in the country.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

Swachh Survekshan has caught the imagination of citizens and stakeholders alike and the increasing participation from citizens with every passing year is testimony to the way in which common citizenry has taken complete ownership of the Swachhata of its cities.