    Indomitable, full of life: PM Modi leads tributes for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to veteran trader-cum-investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died at 62 in Mumbai.

    "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    "He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Jhunjhunwala was "an inspiration for wealth creation for crores."

    "Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

    Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning at the age of 62.

    He was reported to have a net worth of around $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Jhunjhunwala also backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline which took off earlier this month.

