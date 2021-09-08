Indo-US discusses largely centred around Pak terror, Afghanistan

What does Mullah Hasan Akhund appointment as Afghan PM tell us about the Taliban?

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: CIA chief Bill Burns flew into India to consult with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on key security issues. The visit comes in the backdrop of the Taliban announcing a government in Afghanistan.

The discussions between the two sides centred largely on the way forward in Afghansitan and terrorism from Pakistan. Following the takeover by the Taliban there have been plenty of concerns about the security in the region. Burns would also visit Islamabad and discuss the recent developments.

The visit came on the same day on which Russian NSA Nikolay Patrushev began his visit. He too would hold consultations with the NSA on the situation in Afghanistan. Russia had earlier this week said that the situation in Afghanistan is worrisome and it could be used to spread terror in Russia and India.

It has also been widely reported that the deal between the Taliban factions to form a government was brokered during the visit by ISI chief General Faiz Hameed during his recent trip to Kabul.

Security agencies have also flagged concerns that the Taliban and the Haqqani Network are likely to provide Pakistan based terror groups a safe haven in Afghanistan. India's concerns that these groups may use Afghanistan as a launch pad to strike in India.