‘Indira will always be remembered’: Congress pays tribute on her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 19: Congress party paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal.

Kharge took to Twitter and wrote, "Paid floral tributes to the Iron Lady of India, former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal. She will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit, courage and commitment towards a strong and united India."

Along with Kharge, Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tribute to Indira Gandhi while visiting Shakti Sthal, a memorial for the former prime minister.

Congress party in a Twitter post said, "The nation is saluting the Iron Lady who sacrificed everything for the security and integrity of India."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheding Bharat Jodo Yatra, also paid tribute to the first lady prime minister of India.

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi started the yatra by offering floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the camp site.

Besides, today on the 105th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed women's participation along with Rahul Gandhi. The party had earlier announced that today, only women would walk along with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to mark Indira Gandhi's anniversary.

Being led by women from all walks of life, today's #BharatJodoYatra signifies courage, strength & the ability to tackle any challenge with compassion.#ShaktiWalk pic.twitter.com/pnvvQRhesk — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2022

The Congress party in a tweet said, "Being led by women from all walks of life, today's #BharatJodoYatra signifies courage, strength & the ability to tackle any challenge with compassion."

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:35 [IST]