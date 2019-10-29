IndiGo signs for 300 A320neo family aircraft

New Delhi, Oct 29: Low-cost airline IndiGo has placed a firm order for 300 Airbus A-320 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft.

The order comprises a mix of A320 NEO, A321 NEO and A321 XLR or Extra Long Range aircraft. The latest order takes Indigo's total aircraft order of A320 NEO family aircraft to 730, a statement from the airline said.

'This order is an important milestone. India isexpected to continue with its strong aviation growth and weare well on our way to serve more customers and deliver on ourpromise of providing low fares, among others,' said RonojoyDutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo.

This marks one of Airbus largest aircraft orders everwith a single airline operator, the airline said.

IndiGo had earlier in three tranches placed orders for530 Airbus planes between 2005 and 2015.

'We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launchcustomers for the A320neo, continues to build its future withAirbus, making IndiGo the worlds biggest customer for theA320neo family, said Guillaume Faury, chief executiveofficer, Airbus.