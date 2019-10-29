  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IndiGo signs for 300 A320neo family aircraft

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Low-cost airline IndiGo has placed a firm order for 300 Airbus A-320 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The order comprises a mix of A320 NEO, A321 NEO and A321 XLR or Extra Long Range aircraft. The latest order takes Indigo's total aircraft order of A320 NEO family aircraft to 730, a statement from the airline said.

    'This order is an important milestone. India isexpected to continue with its strong aviation growth and weare well on our way to serve more customers and deliver on ourpromise of providing low fares, among others,' said RonojoyDutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo.

    IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Hyderabad after smoke seen in cockpit

    This marks one of Airbus largest aircraft orders everwith a single airline operator, the airline said.

    IndiGo had earlier in three tranches placed orders for530 Airbus planes between 2005 and 2015.

    'We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launchcustomers for the A320neo, continues to build its future withAirbus, making IndiGo the worlds biggest customer for theA320neo family, said Guillaume Faury, chief executiveofficer, Airbus.

    More INDIGO News

    Read more about:

    indigo

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 20:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue