    Indigo levies 'Cute Fee' on a passenger, leaves netizens amused

    New Delhi, July 11: Has Indigo started charging its travellers for their good looks and beauty? This is one question that many netizens asked over a viral screengrab of the price breakup of an air ticket.

    Well, a man on Twitter shared the break-up of his air ticket where there was mention of the airline charging 'CUTE fee.' "I know I'm getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦ @IndiGo6E ⁩ would start charging me for it, [sic]" he shared a screenshot of his ticket and wrote.

    Indigo levies Cute Fee on a passenger, leaves netizens amused

    This post went viral and triggered a lot of humorous reactions from the netizens. A user said, "No worries i can pay 100₹ if someone's referring me cute 🙂😂😂 pain of singles. Btw why i would be charged for airport security 😂, yes I mean tick tick sound's coming from my bag, but that's clock. [sic]"

    One netizen questioned responded, "Hey airline, what are these charges, are you trying to act smart with me Nopes, not smart, just cute. [sic]"Many also criticised the government for levying such charges on the people.

    IndiGo denies reports of smoke; Jet Airways CEO says, 'Don't go by hearsay'IndiGo denies reports of smoke; Jet Airways CEO says, 'Don't go by hearsay'

    What is 'CUTE' fee?
    CUTE fee, which is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee, stands for "Common User Terminal Equipment" and is a component of the fare offered to the guest. Airline charges it for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at the airport.

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 13:54 [IST]
    X