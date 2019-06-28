IndiGo hikes ticket cancellation charges; check how much you have to pay

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: Next time you book an airline ticket, keep in mind the new cancellation charges. Budget carrier IndiGo has revised its cancellation charges, hiking them for certain instances.

IndiGo announced that from midnight onwards it was increasing its cancellation and particulars changes fees by ₹500 if done three days before the flight's departure.

"The revision only applies if the change or cancellation is made within 0-3 days of the travel dates. The charges remain the same in case a passenger is making the change four or more days in advance of the travel dates," IndiGo said in a statement here.

Mumbai-bound Indigo flight faces nose wheel malfunction, lands safely

The carrier said for domestic flights the fees for cancellation and changes would now be ₹3,500 and ₹3,000 respectively, if it was done within three days of the flight's departure.

If the cancellation or detail change is done on a domestic ticket at any time apart from the aforementioned three-day period, the fees would remain at ₹3,000 and ₹2,500 respectively, the airline said.

Before this announcement, IndiGo charged a flat rate of ₹3,000 and ₹2,500 for cancellation and detail changes on domestic tickets respectively.

In line with the passenger charter released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) in February this year, the airline has already allowed its customers to make any changes or cancellations free of charge within 24 hours of booking on domestic flights, provided they have booked their tickets at least seven days in advance of the scheduled departure.

For international flights flying within the Indian sub-continent, the fees for cancellation and changes would now be ₹3,500 and₹3,000 respectively, if it is done within the three-day period before the flight's departure.

Irate passenger offloaded from Indigo airline for saying,'am i carrying a bomb in my bag?'

IndiGo ticket cancellation charge: Check how much you have to pay

For cancellation and changes done on any other time period apart from the aforesaid three-day period, the passenger would be shelling out ₹3,000 and ₹2,500 respectively, on international flights within the Indian sub-continent.

A fee of ₹5,000 would now be charged if a ticket is cancelled within the three-day period before departure on a flight connecting India with the region of "South East, Middle East and rest of Asia".

For flights in this region, the cancellation fee would remain at₹4,500 if it is done at any time apart from the aforesaid three-day period.

On IndiGo's Delhi-Istanbul flight, the cancellation and detail change fees would be ₹6,500 and ₹5,000 respectively, if done in the mentioned three-day period.

For any other time apart from the three-day period, the cancellation and change fees would remain at ₹6,000 and₹4,500 for Delhi-Istanbul flight.

Code share flights in European sector, the fees for cancellation and change would be₹6,500 and ₹5,000 respectively, if it is done within three-day period before the flight's departure.

For any other time apart from the three-day period, the cancellation and change fees on such codeshare flights would remain at ₹6,000 and ₹4,500 respectively.