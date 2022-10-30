YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India's tea production jumps 16.5 % in September

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 30: The total tea production in India is estimated to be 190 million kilogram (mkg) during September, the Tea Board of India on Sunday said.

    The production witnessed a surge of 16.5 per cent as against 163 mkg in the year-ago month.

    Indias tea production jumps 16.5 % in September

    The production of tea leaves in Assam, the largest producer among states, is estimated at 109 mkg in the reviewed month as against 92 mkg in the corresponding the previous year whereas West Bengal's production is pegged at 52.94 mkg in September, against 46.32 mkg in the year-ago period.

    Demand for Indian tea likely to rise as Sri Lanka faces economic crisisDemand for Indian tea likely to rise as Sri Lanka faces economic crisis

    North India's production of tea is estimated at 166.75 mkg, against 142.56 in September the previous year. The production of tea leaves in the South is estimated to be 23.28 mkg, against 20.61 mkg in September the previous month, according to a report in ANI.

    It may be recalled that Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) Chairman Nalin Khemani said that Assam tea industry faces the biggest challenge of stagnation in prices, coupled with high cost in production and low productivity.

    Comments

    More TEA News  

    Read more about:

    tea

    Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X