India's tea production jumps 16.5 % in September

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Oct 30: The total tea production in India is estimated to be 190 million kilogram (mkg) during September, the Tea Board of India on Sunday said.

The production witnessed a surge of 16.5 per cent as against 163 mkg in the year-ago month.

The production of tea leaves in Assam, the largest producer among states, is estimated at 109 mkg in the reviewed month as against 92 mkg in the corresponding the previous year whereas West Bengal's production is pegged at 52.94 mkg in September, against 46.32 mkg in the year-ago period.

Demand for Indian tea likely to rise as Sri Lanka faces economic crisis

North India's production of tea is estimated at 166.75 mkg, against 142.56 in September the previous year. The production of tea leaves in the South is estimated to be 23.28 mkg, against 20.61 mkg in September the previous month, according to a report in ANI.

It may be recalled that Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) Chairman Nalin Khemani said that Assam tea industry faces the biggest challenge of stagnation in prices, coupled with high cost in production and low productivity.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 15:50 [IST]