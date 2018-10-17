India’s R&AW trying to kill me says Sri Lankan President Sirisena

New Delhi, Oct 17: The President of Sri Lanka, Mathripala Sirisena has made a shocking allegation in which he said that India's external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing was planning on assassinating him.

He is said to have said this at the weekly Cabinet meeting. He however added that India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi may not be aware of this, The Hindu reported while quoting sources.

If this information is correct then this is the second time that Sri Lanka has accused India of meddling in its affairs. In 2015, following his defeat, former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa held the R&AW responsible for the change in regime.

What prompted the statement:

Reports regarding an assassination plot emerged when one person by the name, Namal Kumara, who was part of an anti-corruption outfit claimed that he was aware of the plan to assassinate Sirisena and Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He was questioned, following which a person by the name M Thomas also claimed that he was aware of the plot. This was reported in the local media widely.

The Sri Lankan government however denied this. Media minister, Mangala Samaraweera said that this was a disinformation campaign and urged reporters to be more responsible.

At the meeting that was held on Tuesday, Sirisena said that the India national must be the R&AW agent trying to kill him. The Indian PM may not be aware of this as that is often the case. Trump may not be aware of CIA's similar moves, Sirisena said according to The Hindu report.

At the meeting there was a vehement argument between Sirisena and Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremeshinghe over the development of the Colombo Port. Sirisena is said to have objected to any Indian involvement in the project. However the PM said that Colombo had already promised New Delhi on collaborating on the project.

This development comes just days ahead of the Sri Lankan PM's visit to India. He said at the meeting that he would get some clarity on the issue after his meeting with Narendra Modi.

Sources in the Indian agencies contacted by OneIndia said that they would ascertain the facts before commenting.