India’s biggest fake currency supplier shot dead in Nepal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: One of the biggest supplier of fake Indian currency notes in India has been killed in Nepal.

Laal Mohammad (55) alias Mohammad Darji was shot dead outside his hideout in Nepal's Kathmandu on September 19, an India Today report said.

Mohammad at the behest of the ISI would get fake Indian currency from Pakistan, Bangladesh to Nepal and then supply it to India from there.

BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pak currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

Apart from this he would was also closely associated with fugitive underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. He was also instrumental in providing logistic support to the ISI and its agents in Nepal.

The footage shows Mohammad getting down from a luxury car outside his house in the Gohatar area in Kathmandu. Moments later two assailants open fire while Mohammad tries to hide behind the car.

His daughter jumps from the first floor to try and save her father. But by that time the assailants kill Mohammad and also manage to escape.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:03 [IST]