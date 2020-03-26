India’s approach towards world on COVID-19 will be different compared to US

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The G-20 conference which will be held today is a crucial one. This would be a global fight against the coronavirus and countries would pool in their medical knowledge to tide over the crisis.

The G-20 is a representative body of 46 countries and most of these nations are fighting a huge battle against the virus. This meet would discuss methods to ramp up medical infrastructure. Further the nations would also pool knowledge on how to tackle the crisis and prevent the virus further.

On COVID-19, India has a different approach when compared to the United States. US President Donald Trump has been blaming China owing to the fact that the virus generated in Wuhan. India on the other hand will keep all channels open as this would ensure that medical help is available.

China has in the past three months ramped up it medical capabilities. India and China have both agreed to enhance bi-lateral efforts to contain the spread of the virus. India would work closely with China and other countries in a bid to fight the problem.