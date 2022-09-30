YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India's active COVID cases under 40K now

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 30: India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 3,947 in a day to reach 4,45,87,307, while active cases declined to 39,583, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

    The death toll reached 5,28,629 with 18 more deaths, including nine fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test
    A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test

    Active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.44 per cent.

    The active Covid cases declined by 1,167 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,19,095. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

    Blood tests can predict if long COVID a possibility in those infected with virus: Lancet StudyBlood tests can predict if long COVID a possibility in those infected with virus: Lancet Study

    According to the ministry, 218.52 crore total vaccine doses (94.84 crore second dose and 21.19 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

    India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india coronavirus infection death toll

    Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X