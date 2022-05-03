Indians have had no role in damaging the planet: PM Modi in Denmark

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Copenhagen, May 3: Asserting that India's role in damaging the climate is negligible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indians have had no role in harming the planet and the need of the hour is to promote 'lifestyle for environment'.

    Addressing the Indian community settled in Denmark during his visit to the Nordic nation, Modi also asked each one of them to convince at least their five non-Indian friends to visit India. "The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of consumption oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet," Modi said.

    Underlining that India had "no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth", Modi said,"we have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set Net Zero target...India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world."

    The Prime Minister further said global climate action does not appear to be succeeding as yet. The world appears to have stopped in its tracks but India has been delivering on its goals ahead of time because of efforts of every single Indian, Modi said. Denmark has been with India in White revolution, now it is becoming a strong partner in the country's green future, he added.

    "There are huge opportunities for the two countries in areas of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation," Modi said. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 22:34 [IST]
