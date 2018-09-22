Indians are convinced that our Prime Minister is corrupt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 22: "We're absolutely convinced that the Prime Minister of India is corrupt. This question is now clearly settled in the mind of the Indian people that 'desh ka chowkidaar' chor hai," said Rahul Gandhi, Congress party president as he came out all guns blazing against Prime Minister Modi regarding the alleged scam in the Rafale fighter plane deal with France.

Speaking to the media personnel at the AICC headquarters, Delhi on Saturday (Sep 22), Rahul Gandhi looked determined to bring Prime Minister Modi down. Quoting former French President Francios Hollande's words from the recent interview where he had claimed that PM Modi had insisted that the deal has to go to Indian business tycoon Anil Ambani's Reliance defense, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi has 'gifted' Indians' tax money to Anil Ambani.

Lashing out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that, "For the first time, an ex- French President is calling our PM a thief." He urged the Prime Minister to either accept the accusations or deny them and prove what is the truth. He said, "The Prime Minister should clarify if what the ex-French President is saying is true or false."

He also said that due to the accusations from the former French President, the dignity of the PM's office as well as that of our defence force has been lost. "Prime Minister has betrayed our soldiers and all the people of our country," he added.

Questioning the credibility of Anil Ambani's Reliance defence company, Rahul Gandhi said that "HAL has 80 years of experience where as Reliance was only opened ten days before the deal was signed." PM Modi sat with the then France President Hollande and insisted that the deal has to go to Reliance. How else can one explain the deal going to Reliance, he questioned.

Rahul Gandhi also urged for a JPC enquiry regarding the matter which should also bring Ex France President Hollande into the investigation.