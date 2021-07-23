YouTube
    Indian security forces avert massive terror attack; Explosives-laden drone shot down in Jammu area

    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, July 23: Indian security forces once again averted a massive terror bid by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups from across the Line of Control (LoC) after an explosives-laden drone was shot down in Jammu area.

    According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the drone, reportedly carrying 5 kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED), was shot down in Kanachak area of the Valley.

    It can be seen that this is the second time in as many days that security forces have intercepted drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir after another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted in Satwari area on Wednesday.

    Earlier, a drone was seen hovering around the Jammu Air Force Station on July 16, which was immediately picked up by radars of the anti-drone defence system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG).

    The NSG had installed the system in the Valley after Pakistani terrorists carried out a drone attack on the Jammu air base late in June.

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
    X