    Indian Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The Indian Railways on Friday announced that they will be resuming cooked meals on trains, a service that was discontinued due to the covid-19 pandemic.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Railway Board, in a letter on Friday, asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service.

    Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board also said.

    "In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.

    Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 19:52 [IST]
