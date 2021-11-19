With no deaths in last 11 months, Railways records safest year ever

Indian Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 19: The Indian Railways on Friday announced that they will be resuming cooked meals on trains, a service that was discontinued due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Railway Board, in a letter on Friday, asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service.

Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board also said.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 19:52 [IST]