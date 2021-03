Indian Railways announce special trains for Holi 2021: Check full list

RailTel launches prepaid plans for Wi-Fi at more than 4000 railway stations in India

New Delhi, Mar 19: To cater festival rush, the Indian Railways has announced Holi special trains for various routes. These special trains will run on a daily, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly basis.

This will help in curbing the rush of passengers and ease the journey for various travellers amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, passengers are advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing while travelling.

For further query passengers can call its helpline number 139. Meanwhile, passengers can also refer to the link: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/index.html or NTES app for more queries.

03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train (Monday)

03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train (Friday)

02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train (Daily)

02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train (Wednesday)

03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train (Saturday)

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train (Daily)

03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)

03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)

02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train (Thursday)

02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special Train (Monday)

02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train (Sunday)

02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train (Wednesday)

03002 Siudihawada Special Train (Daily)

03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train (Sunday)

03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train (Sunday)

03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train (Thursday)

03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday)

03425 Malda Town-Surat Special Train (Saturday)

03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)

03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)

03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train (Saturday)

03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train (Sunday)

03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train (Except Sunday)

03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train (Except Sunday)