Indian pop star Dhvani Bhanushali makes it to the Times Square Billboard in NYC

New Delhi, May 19: One of India's popular pop singers, Dhvani Bhanushali, who has devoted fan base both on home turf and across the globe, featured on the Times Square Billboard for the month of May.

Dhvani who has consistently been a record-breaking artist, was selected as the 'Artist of the Month', proudly representing India at the iconic landmark.

She featured on the Times Billboard as part of Spotify's Equal campaign that features women artists from across the globe.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Brightly lit by numerous billboards and advertisements, it is sometimes referred to as "the Crossroads of the World". It's also a spot reserved for the most popular projections in the world.

Fresh off the success of her last single 'Dynamite', Dhvani adds another hit song to her list which also includes other chartbusters like 'Vaaste', which crossed 1.3 billion views and featured amongst the Top 10 most liked music videos globally, making her the only Indian music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019, 'Dilbar', 'Leja Re', 'Ishaare Tere', 'Candy', 'Mera Yaar', 'Mehendi' and 'Dilbar' amoung others.

Ever since Dhvani stepped into the music industry, the young talent has been earning rave reviews and laurels for every song that she releases on the Internet. She is a musical force to reckon with and the youngest Indian pop singer to cross the fastest one billion YouTube views for her single 'Vaaste'.

She has also featured on the Billboard and BBC music charts. Besides crooning several successful singles, Dhvani has also lent her voice to many Bollywood chartbusters like 'Dilbar' (Satyameva Jayate), 'Sauda Khara Khara' (Good Newzz) amongst others.

