Indian Navy rescues Iranian Navy personnel on request for medical evacuation

Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Oct 12: Indian Navy on Wednesday evacuated a navy personnel from Iran who suffered cardiac arrest onboard off the Mumbai coast.

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter was launched from INS Shikra, Mumbai in response to the Iran Navy's request for medical evacuation. Along with the patient, two attendants were also evacuated.

India's public news broadcaster Prasar Bharati News Services confirmed this on Twitter in a thread of tweets.

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter was launched from INS Shikra, Mumbai today



— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 12, 2022

Iranian navy personnel suffered cardiac arrest onboard the Ship Makaran.

Along with the patient, the Indian aircraft evacuated the two attendants from the ship and airlifted them directly to Navy hospital, INHS Asvini.