Indian Muslims will not respond to Al Qaeda’s call : Assam CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Umiam, Apr 06: Indian Muslims will not respond to the call by Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, asserted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

He said the Muslims of the country will abide by the judgement and continue to respect the basic tenets of the country's education system.

"India is a democracy. Karnataka High Court has given a clear verdict that it is not expected of students to wear anything like a hijab to school or college. If you wear hijab, I will wear something and then schools and colleges will become a place of display of religious clothes or behaviour. How can schools and colleges continue then?" he told reporters.

It is to ensure the equality of all students that uniforms are used in educational institutions but Al Qaeda will not understand it, the senior BJP leader said.

"But Indian Muslims will understand. I am sure they are with the judiciary and with the basic tenants of our education system," he added.

Zawahiri in a video released by the terror outfit's mouthpiece As-Sahab media on Tuesday showered praise on Muskan Khan, the Karnataka student who raised slogans of 'Allah-hu-Akbar' after being heckled by a right-wing Hindu mob shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in February.

He also composed a poem praising the girl. He further attacked countries that had banned hijab. The nine minute video was released by the Al Qaeda's official Shabab media. The same was also verified by SITE Intel-Jihadist Threat.

The Al Qaeda chief said that he came to know about the girl through videos and the social media. I was so moved by the act of a sister he said. I decided to write a poem for her after raised cries of Takbeer, he also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 19:48 [IST]