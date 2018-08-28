New Delhi, August 27: INY Foundation, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, COWE India, with KGS advisors are organizing the Indian Leadership Conclave, country's first mega leadership conclave focused on young women leaders.

Indiana Tech University, USA, KGS advisors, and Alexis Group are the knowledge partners for the conclave. The conclave will host 200 delegates and 35 distinguished leaders from the fields of politics, business, academia, development, entertainment, journalism and sports who will come together and share the stage with the leaders of today and tomorrow, engaging them in a multi-dimensional dialogue while motivating them to reach out to their paramount potential in pursuit of solutions to the global challenges that besiege the world.

The conclave will witness engaging panel discussions on topics of contemporary relevance like 4th Industrial Revolution, Solving the Climate Crisis, Achieving Sustainable and Scalable Social Impact among others. Delegate ideas would not be limited to abstraction, but would be brought into being, alive and pulsating in the heart of this conclave. The organizers have also planned to award some young women innovators and leaders for their contribution to the society.

Some of the confirmed speakers for ILC 2019 include Dr. Chris Nelson, Professor, Indiana Tech University USA, Avary Kent, Executive Director, conveners.org, Sankalp Potbhare, MD and CEO - South Asia at the Kraft Heinz Company, Vinay Shrivastava, Head of New Business, Marico Ltd, Anurag Batra, Chairman, Businessworld, Robert Smith, Founder, ICV Group among others. Some of the past speakers at leadership convenings hosted by INY Foundation have been Shri Manohar Parikkar, Honorable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Honorable Former Minister of State for Human Resource Management, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Honorable Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Honorable Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), North East Delhi and President, BJP Delhi State, Shri Udit Raj, Honorable Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), North West Delhi, Mr. Sunil V. Deodhar, Founder, My Home India, National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Incharge, Tripura State, Bharatiya Janata Party, Prof. Shailendra Singh, Director, IIM Ranchi, among many others.

The media partners for ILC 2019 shall be Business World and Inc42.

