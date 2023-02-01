'Indian economy on right track, heading to a bright future': Nirmala Sitharaman

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Indian economy is on the right track and heading to a bright future.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24 in parliament, Sitharaman said, "The world has recognized India as a bright star, our growth for the current year is estimated at 7.0%, this is the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and the war."

"The Indian economy is on the right track, heading to a bright future. Our focus on reforms and sound policies resulting in Jan Bhagidari helped us in trying times, our rising global profile is due to several accomplishments," the finance minister said.