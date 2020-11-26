Indian economy exhibited stronger than expected rebound: RBI Governor

CII annual event: PM Modi calls for cut in imports; says export more

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Indian economy has exhibited a stronger than expected rebound, Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das said.

Das also said that we need to be watchful of demand sustainability after the festive season.

He said that the RBI remains committed to maintain orderly functioning of financial markets. The RBI will act to mitigate any downside risks, Governor Das also said.