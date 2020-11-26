YouTube
    Indian economy exhibited stronger than expected rebound: RBI Governor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The Indian economy has exhibited a stronger than expected rebound, Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das said.

    Das also said that we need to be watchful of demand sustainability after the festive season.

    He said that the RBI remains committed to maintain orderly functioning of financial markets. The RBI will act to mitigate any downside risks, Governor Das also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
