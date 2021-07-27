Indian Army short of 90,640 soldiers: Govt

New Delhi, July 27: There are over 90,000 vacancies for soldiers in the Indian Army. The Army is also facing a shortage of over 7,900 officers, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Navy is short of 1,190 officers and 11,927 sailors in its ranks. Bhatt said that the Army was short of 7,912 officers and 90,640 soldiers in its ranks. Efforts are being made to fill up these vacancies, he also said. "The IAF was short of 610 officers and 7,104 men in its ranks."

"These, inter-alia, include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions, and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career," he further said.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 8:47 [IST]