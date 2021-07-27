YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Army short of 90,640 soldiers: Govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 27: There are over 90,000 vacancies for soldiers in the Indian Army. The Army is also facing a shortage of over 7,900 officers, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

    Indian Army short of 90,640 soldiers: Govt

    The Navy is short of 1,190 officers and 11,927 sailors in its ranks. Bhatt said that the Army was short of 7,912 officers and 90,640 soldiers in its ranks. Efforts are being made to fill up these vacancies, he also said. "The IAF was short of 610 officers and 7,104 men in its ranks."

    Indian Army Recruitment Entrance Exam 2021 in two phases: All details hereIndian Army Recruitment Entrance Exam 2021 in two phases: All details here

    "These, inter-alia, include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions, and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career," he further said.

    More INDIAN ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    indian army indian soldiers

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 8:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X