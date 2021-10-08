It may take 2-3 years for the creation of theatre commands

Indian Army repelled a Chinese intrusion at Arunachal Pradesh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: A tense standoff took place between India and China after troops of the latter transgressed in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place last week across the Line of Actual Control.

A source tells OneIndia that in this area Chinese incursions have taken place several times. Both sides disengaged after a physical engagement took place. It lasted a few hours, the source also said.

No damage was reported to the Indian defence sector and unverified reports say that some Chinese soldiers may have been detained, following the incident. Both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception, the source said while also adding that there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control in this area.

India hits out at China; rejects fresh allegations against it over eastern Ladakh standoff

It may be recalled that last month there were reports of incursion by the Chinese forces in Uttarakhand.

It was reported that on August 30, nearly 100 Chinese soldiers transgressed 5 kilometres across the LCA in the Barahoti region and returned a few hours from the area that is guarded by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Meanwhile the tense standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh continues. India has identified at least 18 friction points and says that unless and until these issues are resolved the standoff would continue.

India has engaged with China both at the military and diplomatic level to iron out differences and restore normalcy along the LAC. The date for the next round of military commander level talks is yet to be fixed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 10:03 [IST]