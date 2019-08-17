Indian Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: An Indian Army solider has been martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa lost his life after Pakistan violated the ceasefire at the Nowshera sector, Rajouri today.

Lance Naik, 35 had served in the Indian Army for the past 15 years. He hailed from Uttarakhand.

Heavy firing was reported from the Pakistan side. The Indian Army retaliated strongly.

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from across the border started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing which was unprovoked, the spokesman said.

Last month, two army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.