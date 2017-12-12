Indian Army HQ RTG Zone Chennai common entrance November 2017 results declared

The Indian Army HQ RTG Zone Chennai common entrance November 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Results have been declared for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen and Soldier Technical. Result is available in the form of .pdf format; candidates can download the same and check their result with their name and roll number. The result sheet carries details of the candidates name, roll number, trade allotted and centre.A total of 267 candidates have qualified the entrance examination.

Neither NIC, Tamil Nadu nor RO (HQ) Chennai, ARO Coimbatore and ARO Tiruchirappalli is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the result being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. NIC, Tamil Nadu is not involved in any of Recruitment Process, ' reads the disclaimer note. The results are available on tn.gov.in.

OneIndia News