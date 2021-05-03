YouTube
    Indian-American billionaire Khosla pledges USD 10 million for India’s oxygen supply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged USD 10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.

    This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder's efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in COVID cases in the country.

    Indian-American billionaire Khosla pledges USD 10 million for India’s oxygen supply

    Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths.

    PM Modi reviews progress of converting nitrogen plant to oxygen plantsPM Modi reviews progress of converting nitrogen plant to oxygen plants

    "For @GiveIndia this isn't enough. They've received requests for 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 cylinders, 500 ICU beds, 100 ventilators, 10,000-beds COVID centres with requests coming from non-profits & hospitals all across India every day. We need to do a lot more urgently," Khosla said.

    "The Khosla Family is adding USD 10 million to @GiveIndia to it's previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need," Mr Khosla said.

    India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 12:53 [IST]
    X