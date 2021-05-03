Sunita Williams on her time in space and the Mars mission

Anti-India statements being made by many in Biden campaign

Indian-American billionaire Khosla pledges USD 10 million for India’s oxygen supply

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged USD 10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.

This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder's efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in COVID cases in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths.

PM Modi reviews progress of converting nitrogen plant to oxygen plants

"For @GiveIndia this isn't enough. They've received requests for 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 cylinders, 500 ICU beds, 100 ventilators, 10,000-beds COVID centres with requests coming from non-profits & hospitals all across India every day. We need to do a lot more urgently," Khosla said.

"The Khosla Family is adding USD 10 million to @GiveIndia to it's previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need," Mr Khosla said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.