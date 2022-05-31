YouTube
    India will receive 103% rainfall of a long-term average this year, says IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: India can expect more rainfall this monsoon season than predicted earlier, the weather office said on Tuesday.

    "The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters here.

    In April, the IMD had said the country would receive normal rainfall -- 99% of the long period average.

    "Most parts of the country will have good and well distributed rainfall activity," Mohapatra said releasing the Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall for the current monsoon season.

    He said central and peninsular India can expect 106% of long period average rainfall, while north-eastern region could get below normal rains.

    The IMD had announced onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 15:55 [IST]
