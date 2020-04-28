  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India will be able to produce antibody test kits by May, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday has said that the country will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits by May in a video conference meeting.

    "All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from ICMR", says Dr Vardhan.

    India will be able to produce antibody test kits by May, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The minister also added, "It will help us in meeting our target of 1 lakh test per day by May 31".

    'Preemptive Prejudice', says China after ICMR tells states to stop using Chinese COVID-19 test kits

    The health minister has held a review meeting via video conference with LG-Delhi, Delhi Health Minister, MCD Commissioners, DMs and DCPs of all districts of Delhi and Central/State and district surveillance officers and heads of government hospitals.

    It can be seen that India imported almost one million kits from China to ramp up testing but most of the kits later found faulty.

    Meanwhile, the number of total positive cases in India nears 30,000-mark following 934 deaths so far with Maharashtra having the highest tally of more than 8,500 COVID-19 positive cases.

    More HARSH VARDHAN News

    Read more about:

    harsh vardhan coronavirus testing

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X