India, US to hold two-plus-two talks on July 6 in Washington

    Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis will host Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington for the inaugural US-India 2+2 Dialogue on July 6.

    Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman
    Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman

    The meeting will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defense cooperation as the United States and India jointly confront global challenges.

    External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to Washington to meet their counterparts, US secretary of State Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Jim Mattis, to discuss a host of bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

    The dialogue announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Trump at the White House in August 2017 was tentatively scheduled for April 18-19 this year.

    defence minister nirmala sitharaman external affairs minister sushma swaraj united states

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 19:18 [IST]
