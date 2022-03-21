India, US discuss Ukraine situation

There will be consequences for China if...: US Ambassador to UN

New Delhi, Mar 21: India and the US on Monday held wide-ranging discussions on the situation in Ukraine as well as developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia. The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while the US delegation was headed by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with President Joseph R. Biden in Washington D.C in September 2021, the two sides reviewed progress in various domains under the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Both sides welcomed regular high-level dialogue and engagement, including productive meetings of bilateral mechanisms which led to intensifying of cooperation across all pillars of the bilateral agenda.

The FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others. Foreign Secretary Shringla and Under Secretary of State Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Following up on the Quad Leaders' Meetings, they expressed a keen desire to implement quickly the Quad's positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Given their shared democratic values and convergences of strategic interests, Foreign Secretary Shringla and Under Secretary Nuland agreed to work together to strengthen the India-US global partnership regarding supply chains, critical technologies, health security, climate actions & clean energy and terrorism.

They noted the close cooperation between their two delegations at the UN Security Council, where India is currently a non-permanent member, and reiterated their desire to intensify cooperation in multilateral fora and international organisations, including the UN.

Both sides looked forward to the India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington D.C. They agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient date in Washington D.C.

