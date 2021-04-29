India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts sweep for Stalin led DMK

Times Now–CVoter predicts 77 seats for the LDF, 62 for the UDF and just one for BJP in Kerala

New Delhi, Apr 29: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a big win for the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

It has predicted 175-195 seats for the DMK, followed by the AIADMK with 38-54 seats. The poll also predicted 0-3 seats for the AMMK.

The exit poll said that the DMK's vote share would be at 48 per cent followed by the AIADMK with 35 per cent. The exit poll said that the AMMK would bag 3 per cent of the vote share while Kamal Hassan's MNM would get 4 per cent of the vote share.

The single phase election took place on April 6 and a voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded. The AIADMK's ally, BJP contested in 20 seats, while another ally PMK contested from 23 constituencies. The Congress an ally of the DMK contested 25 seats.