India to seek fresh red corner notice against Zakir Naik

India has decided to file a fresh petition before the Interpol after the agency rejected a red corner notice against radical Islamic preacher, Dr Zakir Naik. An NIA official informed OneIndia that they would make a fresh request for the red corner notice.

We have filed a chargesheet against Naik and hence will make a fresh request the official also said.

Moments after the news broke out, Naik in a video message said, " truth has a fantastic way of coming out. It came out internationally and it would be out in India soon."

In a major setback for the Indian agencies, the Interpol had cancelled the red corner notice issued against Zakir Naik.

The Interpol stated in the letter, "after a thorough examination, the commission found that the data challenged raised questions as to compliance with applicable roles. As a result, it considered that the retention of this data in the Interpol information system was not compliant with the Interpol's rules and decided that it should be deleted."

The decision was sent to the Interpol General secretariat which deleted the data from the Interpol's files in November 2017.

The Indian agencies had sought from the Interpol to issue a red corner notice in a bid to extradite Zakir Naik and bring him to India. The request was sent after he was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency in a terror related case.

