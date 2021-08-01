YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India tells China to pull back from Gogra, Hot Springs during 9 hour commander level meet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 01: India has sought an early pullout from Gogra and Hot Springs during the 12th round of commander level talks held with China on Saturday.

    India tells China to pull back from Gogra, Hot Springs during 9 hour commander level meet

    The meeting lasted nine hours. It began at 10.30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. The meeting ended at 7.30 pm sources said. The Indian delegation was led by Lt. General P G K Menon.

    12th round of India-China talks underway, will focus on Hot Springs, Gogra12th round of India-China talks underway, will focus on Hot Springs, Gogra

    During the meeting India said that China must fully withdraw from all friction points in Ladakh and restore the pre April 2020 status quo. In the past the two sides have held 11 rounds of talks, but there has been only limited success.

    However there was one significant development when disengagement took place in the Pangong Tso sector in February after nine rounds of talks. Both armies have around 50,000 stationed at the Ladakh theatre.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india china

    Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X