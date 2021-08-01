India tells China to pull back from Gogra, Hot Springs during 9 hour commander level meet

India reports 41,383 new cases and 507 deaths in 24 hours; Active cases register increase for second day

New Delhi, Aug 01: India has sought an early pullout from Gogra and Hot Springs during the 12th round of commander level talks held with China on Saturday.

The meeting lasted nine hours. It began at 10.30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. The meeting ended at 7.30 pm sources said. The Indian delegation was led by Lt. General P G K Menon.

During the meeting India said that China must fully withdraw from all friction points in Ladakh and restore the pre April 2020 status quo. In the past the two sides have held 11 rounds of talks, but there has been only limited success.

However there was one significant development when disengagement took place in the Pangong Tso sector in February after nine rounds of talks. Both armies have around 50,000 stationed at the Ladakh theatre.

